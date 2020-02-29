Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,903,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of IWL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 92,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,673. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

