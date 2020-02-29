Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 14,456 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $87.33. 22,465,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,098. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $93.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

