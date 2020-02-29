Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,107,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 578.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 1,084,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,752. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22.

