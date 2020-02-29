Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000.

Shares of CIIG Merger stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.35. 27,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,296. CIIG Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41.

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

