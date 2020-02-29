Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Ruhnn worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ruhnn in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUHN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. 72,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Ruhnn Holding Ltd – has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUHN. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

