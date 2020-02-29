Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) by 330.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,232 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Gridsum worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gridsum in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GSUM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Gridsum Holding Inc – has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.69.
About Gridsum
Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.
