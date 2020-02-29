Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) by 330.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,232 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Gridsum worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gridsum in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSUM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Gridsum Holding Inc – has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

