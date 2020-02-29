Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSRVU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

Shares of FSRVU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

