Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys 255 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cerner comprises about 0.0% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1,857.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cerner by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 394,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,665. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

