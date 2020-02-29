Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $15.29 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,293 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 2.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 331,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 102,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of CL stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.57. 11,130,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,890. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

