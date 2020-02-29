Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 155,656 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,656 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 33.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $207,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,255,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

