Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 555 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.24 and its 200-day moving average is $268.93. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $194.95 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.