Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.42 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.34-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 169,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,668. Novanta has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Earnings History for Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

