NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 126183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit