NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $17.47 on Friday, hitting $270.07. 28,174,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,861,627. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

