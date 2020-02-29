OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.58. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $117.40 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

