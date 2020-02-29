OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,918 Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,918 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,156 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 351,215 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. 11,676,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

