OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,504 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Citigroup makes up 0.4% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Man Group plc boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Shares of C traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. 46,011,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,701,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

