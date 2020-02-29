OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,190,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835,112. The company has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

