OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.25. 12,710,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.22. The stock has a market cap of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

