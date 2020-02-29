OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,615,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

