OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 963,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,519,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 35.1% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 1.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,466,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 847,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $68.70. 1,590,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $68.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

