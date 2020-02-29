OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 378,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,109 shares of company stock valued at $46,815,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $37.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.25. 5,203,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,481. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $173.60 and a 1 year high of $323.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 16.39%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

