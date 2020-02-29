OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,004 ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

ASML traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $276.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,572. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.06. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $175.57 and a 1-year high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

