OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $426,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,069,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COLL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $726.87 million, a P/E ratio of -34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

