OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $617,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 11,492,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.