OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $829,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 9,564,275 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

