OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $97.20. 6,042,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,492. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

