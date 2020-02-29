OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Amgen makes up about 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Amgen by 12.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.73. 5,228,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

