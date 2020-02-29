OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $62,362,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,602 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,157,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $16,066,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.72.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

