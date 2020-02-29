OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $713,000 Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Metlife makes up approximately 0.4% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 37.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

MET stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,430,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

