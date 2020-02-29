OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 36.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYOV. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $67,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,690 shares in the company, valued at $838,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 19,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $306,350.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 424,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,919 and have sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 576,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $862.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

