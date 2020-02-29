Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $507,000 in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,938 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.45. The company had a trading volume of 780,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.30 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.18.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

