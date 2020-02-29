PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 151,312,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,097,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

