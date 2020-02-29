PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 72,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.34 on Friday, reaching $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,117,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $189.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

