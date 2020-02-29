Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 9,483,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -236.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

