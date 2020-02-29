Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,106 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,907,930 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

