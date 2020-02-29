Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 205 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,287,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.41.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Several research firms have commented on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

