Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 4,815 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 205,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 53,511 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walmart by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,194,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

