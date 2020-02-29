Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. 3,255,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

