RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,447,000 after purchasing an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $142,756,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.38. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

