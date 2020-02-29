RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,900,000 after purchasing an additional 198,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,069,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,067. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

