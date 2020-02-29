RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 663 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,409,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

