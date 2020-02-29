RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 107.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 23.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

NYSE SNA traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $144.75. 1,020,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.02 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

