RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,494,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

