RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 111,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 61,915,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,585,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

