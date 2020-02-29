RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,611,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304,168. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

