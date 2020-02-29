RB Capital Management LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,449,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

