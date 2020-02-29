RB Capital Management LLC Has $622,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 533,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.17. 11,266,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,550. The stock has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $178.27 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

