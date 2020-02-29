RB Capital Management LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $24.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,339.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,154. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,465.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

