RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.73. 5,228,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.45. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

